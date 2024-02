Knesset member denies Palestine's right to exist to Arab colleague Knesset member Hanoch Milbitsky made a stark declaration denying Palestine's right to exist to the Palestinian member Ayman Odeh, stating, 'There will not be a Palestinian state in our lifetime.' Milbitsky added, 'You will die, your children will die, and your descendants will die,' during a session in the Knesset to vote on the recognition of a Palestinian state. On Wednesday, the Knesset voted overwhelmingly against the motion, with 99 out of 120 Knesset members opposing it. This decision aligns with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance against any 'unilateral' recognition of a Palestinian state.