US presenter fights back tears after receiving gift from a child in Gaza

MSNBC presenter Joy Reid fought back tears as she listened to the testimony of American surgeon Irfan Galaria, who recently returned from the Gaza Strip, and who recounted the details and horrors of the tragedy the Palestinians are experiencing as a result of Israel’s crimes.

Galaria highlighted the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in his interview on the show, the ReidOut, and said that what he and his team experienced in the Gaza Strip was “an extraordinary humanitarian crisis,” stressing that “almost one million displaced civilians struggling for shelter, struggling for food, struggling for water. It was an incredible sight to take in.”

The doctor also spoke about the tragic situation of hospitals in the Gaza Strip and said that he and his team were in a hospital designed to treat 300 patients, but it was filled with 1,000 patients, with most patients receiving treatment for their wounds in the hospital corridors.

He highlighted the suffering of hospital staff, saying that they suffer from severe exhaustion, hunger and lack the most basic equipment.

Because of the situation, Galleria “literally slept on the floor of the operating room holding area, because there was no other place for me to stay.”

At the end of his interview, the Galaria said he had received a gift from a child in Gaza, and said: “I wanted to quickly present you with a small gift. This was a stone from the Mediterranean coast that a child handed to me on my final day. Inscribed in Arabic it says, ‘From Gaza, with love, despite the pain,’ and on behalf of the children of Palestine, I would like to offer this to you.”

Reid replied: “I am not worthy of having that. I thank you so much, I’m trying not to cry on TV. Thank you, God bless you. I so appreciate that, that means a lot to me. I will keep that as an honour forever. Thank you.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, leaving tens of thousands of victims, most of them children and women, according to Palestinian and UN data, which led to Israel being brought before the International Court of Justice on genocide charges.

