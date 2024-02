Israeli police disperse protests against Netanyahu with excessive force Israeli police were reported to have forcefully dispersed protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protest which is considered to be one of the largest ever in Israel witnessed police brutality and tens of arrests. One incident where a horse-mounted cop used his reins to intentionally hit a protester caught the camera’s and public opinion's eyes. Tension continues to grow in Israel as the war continues after 140 days and over 130 hostages are still in Hamas' captivity.