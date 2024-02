Khan calls out conservative MP on Islamophobic and anti-Muslim comments London Mayor Sadiq Khan demanded calling out Islamophobia and anti-Muslim comments for what they are, rejecting what he called: ‘hierarchy of racism.’ He criticised comments made by a senior Conservative MP against him, labelling them as Islamophobic, anti-Muslim, and racist. Khan highlights the dramatic increase of anti-Muslim hatred cases to over 330%, saying that silence from Rishi Sunak and the Cabinet is condoning and enabling such hatred.