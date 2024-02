MEMO reports: Israel continues its war on Gaza sparing no one Israel continues its war on Gaza claiming in the past hours 6 lives from Al-Agha family alone. MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports 2 other sniper injuries arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, suspected to be shot for trying to salvage some of their belongings. Asad reports no one is spared in Gaza, neither one's age nor occupation can save their life. Asad’s report comes in parallel with reports of the spread of famine as aid is barely allowed to enter Gaza, threatening the lives of Gazans even more.