Jewish activist criticises Jewish American school system A recently resurfaced footage from May 2021 shows Talia, a Jewish activist, speaking out in support of Palestinian rights. Talia, who works with Jewish Voice for Peace in New York, a group advocating for the liberation of Palestinians, highlighted the deep-seated bias that discouraged empathy towards Palestinians in her Jewish-American school. She underscored the significance of Jewish solidarity with Palestinians, especially noting the increasing support from younger generations.