Israeli soldiers consider keffiyeh and women's lingerie as 'Hamas flags' and 'tactical uniforms' Israeli soldiers recorded a video claiming that they found knives, bullets, Hamas flags, and tactical uniforms while showing a Palestinian keffiyeh, women's lingerie, and perfumes. The video, recorded in one of the houses in Beit Lahia in the besieged Gaza Strip, concludes with another soldier stating that he will not leave before destroying his ‘enemies’.