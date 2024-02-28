Israel troops mistakenly fire into own territory five times since outbreak of Gaza conflict

Army forces mistakenly fired into Israeli territory at least five times since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on 7 October, according to local media on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Damage was reported to buildings from tank shelling on at least two occasions, Haaretz newspaper reported.

In one incident, a shell fired at a building inside the Gaza Strip passed through the structure and hit Sderot’s city hall, causing minor damage.

On another occasion, a tank fired at an observation post inside Israel and another tank fire triggered sirens to sound in the settlements of Ein Hashlosha, Nirim and Nir Oz.

In another incident, an Israeli tank fired two shells into the Hanita settlement on Israel’s border with Lebanon, damaging two homes. The army dismissed the platoon commander as a result of the incident.

The Israeli army said it has launched an investigation into the incidents and that “necessary lessons were learned”.

Multiple reports emerged of the killing of Israeli hostages and soldiers by army fire in the Gaza Strip.

At least 13 Israelis were killed by Israeli tank fire in Be’eri settlement during Hamas’ cross-border attack on 7 October. And, in December, three Israeli hostages held by Hamas were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a 7 October Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 29,954 Palestinians and injured over 70,000 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

