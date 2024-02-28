‘You've literally phoned in to object to the fact that we're talking about Islamophobia’ LBC radio presenter James O'Brien speaks to a Jewish Conservative councillor who called to complain about people bringing up Islamophobia following remarks made by MP Lee Anderson. The Tory councillor named Brett, said 'Western people in the UK cannot raise anti-Semitism without raising Islamophobia at the same time'. UK MP and former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson’s comments have been labelled as Islamophobic after he said ‘Islamists’ had ‘got control’ of London mayor Sadiq Khan, who had given the capital to his ‘mates’ and refused to apologise.