Debate on Gaza casualties: British journalist faces off against UK Lawyers for Israel's director A debate occurred between British journalist and author Rachel Shabi and Natasha Hausdorff, a barrister in London and Director of UK Lawyers for Israel, on the casualty figures in Gaza during a Sky News show. While Shabi asserts that this is standard journalistic practice, obtaining figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, which have been verified in previous conflicts, and noting Israel's ability to verify the identities of Gazans, Hausdorff redirected the discussion, suggesting that the casualty rates are consistent with global averages for armed conflicts, and claiming that Hamas and Islamic Jihad rockets fired towards Israel often fall short in the Gaza Strip.