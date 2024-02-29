‘His last words were free Palestine, This man was an active service member for our military’ In a TikTok video, Dylan, a young Jewish woman, conveys her profound emotions regarding the illusion of the state of Israel and its ongoing brutal war on Gaza, and the impact of US airman Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation. Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty member of the US Air Force, passed away on Sunday from injuries sustained when he self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC. His final words were 'Free Palestine,' in a video he recorded and live-streamed before setting himself on fire. ‘I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all,’ he said in the video.