Jewish comedian Adam Friedland shares how he discovered the realities of Israeli occupation American Jewish comedian Adam Friedland describes how he discovered the brutal realities of the Israeli occupation 18 years ago during a ‘birthright’ trip to Israel and how he realised ‘this is the wrong side of history’. On his podcast, the Adam Friedland Show on 27 November 2023, he said he saw how Palestinians were being ‘demeaned and dehumanised’ as he came to discover illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. He described Israel as ‘a failure of a project’.