US veterans burn uniforms during Aaron Bushnell's vigil In a poignant gesture of protest, a group of US veterans burned their military uniforms at Aaron Bushnell's vigil in Portland, OR in the US hosted by Veterans Against the War. Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty member of the US Air Force, passed away on Sunday from injuries sustained when he self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC. His final words were 'Free Palestine,' in a video he recorded and live-streamed. 'I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal,' Bushnell explained in the video he streamed before he set himself on fire.