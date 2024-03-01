Channel 4 anchor interrupts Israeli spokesperson calling starving civilians ‘a mob’ A Channel 4 anchor interrupts and questions Israeli military spokesperson Peter Lerner after he described civilians collecting flour and aid for their starving families in Gaza as ‘a mob’. At least 112 Palestinians have been killed and more than 750 wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds waiting for food aid southwest of Gaza City on Thursday. This took place in northern Gaza, where food deliveries have been scarce. According to UN officials, no aid has been allowed into northern Gaza in over a month. Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), told the UN Security Council more than 500,000, or one in four people, were at risk of famine, with one in every six children below the age of two considered acutely malnourished.