US defence secretary: Over 25,000 women and children killed in Gaza US Defense Secretary and head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, announced that more than 25,000 women and children have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since 7 October. During a congressional hearing on Thursday, Austin replied to Congressman Ro Khanna's inquiry about the number of Palestinian women and children killed by Israel, stating, it is ‘over 25,000.' The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Thursday that the death toll had surpassed 30,000, including 12,300 children and 8,400 women.