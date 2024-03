Cuban President Diaz-Canel led Havana’s protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his cabinet led a massive protest in Havana demanding ‘Hands off Rafah’ and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The protest came in response to the call for a Global Action Day for Gaza, where a 100 cities around the world showed their support. President Diaz-Canel’s attendance and the wide presence of the Cuban people emphasises the Nation’s support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause.