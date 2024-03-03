Genocide, the law and speaking out: MEMO in conversation with Mohammad Fadel

Canadian Professor of Law Mohammad Fadel joins us for a conversation on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, including Israel’s military operations and blockade. With Professor Fadel’s legal expertise, we analyse the implications of the International Court of Justice case alleging Israeli genocide against Palestinians. We also address the campaign against academic freedom unfolding in Canada, where pro-Israel groups seek to censor university lectures and events about Gaza. Professor Fadel outlines the threat this poses to free speech and peaceful opposition to state policies.

Mohammad Fadel is a professor at the faculty of law at the University of Toronto. He is the former Canada Research Chair for the Law and Economics of Islamic Law. His research areas include business corporations, economic analysis of law, Islamic law, and political philosophy and theory. He received his PhD from the University of Chicago and his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law.

