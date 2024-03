Israeli police are investigating a civilian attack on protesters Israeli police are currently investigating an incident that took place on the main road of Ayalon, where a protester was run down by a civilian car. According to eyewitnesses, the protester managed to jump over the car to save himself, however, the driver drove recklessly with him on the hood for over a kilometre. In the meantime, the Israeli police issued a safety warning for anyone protesting on main roads that they would be endangering their lives and the lives of others.