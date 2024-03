Jeffrey Sachs says Israel has been starving the population of Gaza Professor Jeffry Sachs of the Dir Center for Sustainable Development at Coloumbia University said that US President Biden should be able to stop the slaughter in Gaza. Sachs emphasised there will be no self control from the Israeli side should be expected. He underscored the only way to end the genocide in Gaza by saying: ‘This will stop when the United States stops providing the ammunitions to Israel.’