Harden criticises the Biden administration for not being able to allow aid into Gaza Dave Harden, former Mission Director of USAID in Gaza and the West Bank, and Managing Director of the Georgetown Strategy Group, said the Biden administration should be able to get the aid into Gaza, in exchange for supporting Israel in very substantial and meaningful ways. Harden highlighted that the airdrops are inefficient, risky and expensive and won’t cover the daily load required to resolve the humanitarian crisis. He suggested a working plan to get aid into Gaza through the crossings, to avoid chaos and ensure efficiency.