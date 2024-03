US appears to no longer have impact over Israel During an exchange with Associated Press reporter Matt Lee at the Monday press briefing, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said he doesn’t want to ‘speak for’ the Israeli government when pressed on whether Israel is responding to US requests to open more border crossings and allow more aid into northern Gaza. Miller said the Israeli government continues to reassure them that they intend to allow aid in, but their actions do not match their words. ‘Right now, not enough aid is getting in and not enough aid is getting distributed, and that needs to change,’ said Miller.