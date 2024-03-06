After 150 days, an Israeli hostage’s brother says no one from the government has contact him Members of the Knesset Health Committee heard on Monday, the 150th day of Israel’s war on Gaza, about the health of family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since 7 October. Nisan Calderon, whose brother Ofer is held hostage in Gaza, spoke at a Health Committee meeting at the Knesset, saying no one from the Israeli government has contacted him. ‘It has been 150 days and no one from the government has contacted me. I have had to support my brother’s wife and kids plus my own family. I don’t eat or sleep. Two weeks ago I almost killed myself. I can’t breathe anymore,’ he said.