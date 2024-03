Israeli soldier posts video of arresting Palestinians and throwing stun grenades in West Bank An Israeli soldier named Liam Israel posted a video on TikTok, captioning it 'having fun in the West Bank,' on 3 January 2024. Recently, it was reposted by social media users. The footage depicts Israeli soldiers shooting and throwing stun grenades in a Palestinian town during the night, as well as Palestinians being abducted while blindfolded.