US Senator says he has received no answer on why exceptions are made for Netanyahu US Senator Chris Van Hollen said despite there being evidence that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of his government are intentionally preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, the US is not invoking Section 620l of the Foreign Assistance Act, which states that the US should not provide arms to countries that are ‘directly or indirectly’ prohibiting or restricting the delivery of US humanitarian assistance. He called on President Biden to invoke Section 620I because of the ‘humanitarian horror show’ Israel is carrying out in Gaza.