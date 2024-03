Activists protest Jared Kushner's speech at pro-Israel advocacy conference Activists protest Jared Kushner, former White House advisor to US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, during his speech at an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) conference in New York in the United States. Many activists stood up and shouted one after another at the pro-Israel advocacy's annual meeting. One called Kushner a "fascist," while another labelled him a "warmonger" and accused the ADL conference of prioritising Israeli values over all else.