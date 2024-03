'Children barefoot, walking through the mud, opening up rubbish bags to see what there is inside them' William Schomburg, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Gaza, emphasises that the humanitarian needs in Gaza today are incredibly vast and unprecedented. He explains that there are only limited quantities of assistance that can be delivered through airdrops. Schomburg vividly describes scenes that are tragically common in Gaza, where it's common to see barefoot children walking through mud, scavenging through rubbish bags in search of anything they can find to eat or use.