Former US ambassador says Israel behaves in ‘utter disregard of international law’ Former US ambassador Chas Freeman says Israel is carrying out a ‘mass lynching in Gaza, likening Israel’s values to that of the Ku Klux Klan. He challenges the notion that Israel is ‘a strategic asset’ to the US, saying the only thing Israel has done for the country is ‘get us into trouble’. Freeman says the world is now questioning whether Israel deserves to exist, rather than whether it has the right to exist. ‘Can the world really maintain normal relations with a country that behaves in utter disregard of international law and in a completely inhumane fashion?’ he said.