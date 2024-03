US congressman declares undying support for Israel Activists confronted US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann about the genocide and war crimes and murder of over 30,000 civilians in Gaza, to which he responded by declaring undying love and support for Israel and saying ‘goodbye Palestine’. ‘Let me tell you a statistic. Israel will exist. The Jewish state will exist. And that is for God to do and to decide,’ he said, ‘I will always support Israel, and you can tell the Palestinians I will never support them.’ Israel has killed more than 30,000 civilians since the beginning of its war on Gaza on 7 October, with the majority being women and children. Israel stands accused of genocide at the World Court.