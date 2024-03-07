Israel: Kiryat Shmona Airport bombed by Iraqi Islamic Resistance

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance said on Wednesday that it has used drones to target the Kiryat Shmona Airport in the north of Israel. The group’s announcement came two days after another attack claimed by the group against Haifa port in the occupation state.

According to political analyst Hazem Ayyad, the group’s attacks on the port and airport revealed a new strategy by the Iraqi resistance by stopping direct attacks on US forces, and engaging instead in direct confrontation with Israel. This, said Ayyad, is most likely out of a desire to neutralise the US and avoid a direct clash.

Also on Wednesday, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that its forces conducted a drone strike on Metulla in northern Israel.

“What appeared at first glance to be a coincidence on Tuesday evening, was repeated this Wednesday afternoon, with missile strikes from southern Lebanon, coinciding with an Iraqi drone attack on Kiryat Shmona Airport,” added Ayyad. “This means starting a new phase of confrontation characterised by high coordination between the [resistance] fronts, which quickly impacted the ceasefire talks in Cairo, by conditioning the ceasefire in southern Lebanon to a pause in the Gaza Strip in word and deed.”

Israel’s military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza has killed almost 31,000 men, women and children, and wounded 72,156 others. Moreover, around 85 per cent of the population have been displaced, according to the Palestinian ministry of health and the UN.

READ: Over 100 active duty US military personnel condemn Israel war crimes in Gaza