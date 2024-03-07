MEMO Monitoring: Exposing the German media's pro-Israel bias

MEMO Monitoring looks at the pro-Israel bias in the German press, and the influence of Germany’s biggest media company Axel Springer, which controls a significant portion of the German press, as well as dozens of outlets around the world, and requires his employees to support Israel’s right to exist.

Video journalist Alexander Morris looks at some of the German media’s recent coverage around Israel’s war on Gaza, and some of the most blatant examples of pro-Israel bias and the discourse around ‘imported anti-Semitism’, the idea that migrants and not native Germans are responsible for anti-Semitism.

