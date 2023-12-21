MEMO Monitoring: Is passive language being used to distort Israel's crimes in Gaza? Why are Western news outlets using passive language to describe Israel's killing of Palestinians in Gaza? News editors will say it's because they can't verify the facts or trust the information provided by the Gaza health authority, so why have they been much more forthright in naming Russia as the culprit in their coverage of the Ukraine war? MEMO's Political Analyst Nasim Ahmed takes an in depth look at the media giants including the New York Times and the BBC's double standards when it comes to reporting Israeli and Ukrainian deaths vs Palestinian ones. The Middle East Monitor was set up more than 14 years ago as a press monitoring platform. MEMO Monitoring seeks to continue this mission of observing how the Middle East is reported in newspapers, on TV and on social media.