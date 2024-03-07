South Africa calls for military protection for aid convoys in Gaza

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor called on Wednesday for troops from countries “friendly to Israel” to accompany aid convoys to break the Israeli siege and ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian in the besieged Gaza Strip. Pandor’s statements came in a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen in Johannesburg.

“These troops must receive instructions from the heads of their countries to go to the Rafah border and accompany aid convoys to Gaza and the West Bank,” she said. “They will be allowed to pass safely, as I cannot imagine Israeli forces shooting at such forces.”

Addressing the United States and Britain, Pandor said, “If you send soldiers to Gaza to guard aid convoys, this will be a humanitarian peace gesture that will save lives.” However, she warned that if a ceasefire was not reached, a “devastating tragedy” will occur in the Palestinian enclave.

The South African minister also stressed the need to make more efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Pandor’s Danish counterpart, meanwhile, affirmed his country’s support for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stressed the need to allow humanitarian aid convoys to enter Gaza without obstacles.

