Israeli soldier targeting mosque in Gaza: 'Things to do when the tank crew is bored in Gaza'

An Israeli sergeant shared footage on his Instagram account showing the shelling and destruction of a mosque minaret in Gaza, accompanied by a comment, "Things to do when the tank crew is bored in Gaza." The video captures the moment when the mosque was targeted and destroyed, with the background music being a song by the American rapper Sage the Gemini, 'Tick Tick Boom.'

March 8, 2024 at 2:49 pm

READ: Israeli soldier mocks Muslim call to prayer on loudspeakers

