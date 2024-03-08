Israeli soldier targeting mosque in Gaza: 'Things to do when the tank crew is bored in Gaza' An Israeli sergeant shared footage on his Instagram account showing the shelling and destruction of a mosque minaret in Gaza, accompanied by a comment, "Things to do when the tank crew is bored in Gaza." The video captures the moment when the mosque was targeted and destroyed, with the background music being a song by the American rapper Sage the Gemini, 'Tick Tick Boom.'