‘Surgeons have had no choice but to carry out amputations without anaesthesia on children’ Social media users are circulating a portion of the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) statement on the United Nations. MSF Secretary General Christopher Lockyear addressed the distressing reality of surgeons being compelled to perform amputations on children without anaesthesia. Christopher expressed dismay at the United Nations Security Council exercising its powers as a permanent council member to impede efforts in adopting a resolution for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, as he stated on 22 February 2024. During his third State of the Union address on Friday, US President Joe Biden announced that the US military will construct a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to facilitate the reception of humanitarian aid by sea. Biden called for an 'immediate ceasefire' lasting at least six weeks, emphasising the imperative for Israel to prioritise the safety of Gaza's civilians and ensure their access to humanitarian aid. This call comes as the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza enters its fifth month, during which over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.