UN condemns Israel’s decision to build 3400 settlement units

March 8, 2024 at 10:38 am

A picture taken in the village of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah city shows construction projects in the nearby Israeli Shilo settlement, in the occupied West Bank on 18 February, 2024 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]

United Nations (UN) Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland indicated in a statement on Thursday that he “condemns” Israel’s plans to construct 3,400 housing units in the occupied West Bank.

“Israel’s settlement expansion continues to be a driver of conflict in the occupied West Bank, further entrenching the occupation and undermining the right of Palestinians to self-determination and independent statehood,” Wennesland conveyed.

The UN official stressed that “settlements are illegal under international law” and urged Israel to “cease all settlement activity and refrain from provocative actions.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Gulf Cooperation Council all condemned Israel’s decision to construct new settlement units in the West Bank.

These countries called on the international community to fulfil its responsibilities, including taking necessary measures to enforce Security Council resolutions and compel the Israeli occupation to stop its settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

