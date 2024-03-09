UNRWA: Horrific daily death toll of Gaza women

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Friday that 63 women in the Gaza Strip are killed daily as a result of the occupation’s continuing aggression, most of them mothers.

The agency posted on X on International Women’s Day on 8 March: “On #InternationalWomensDay, the women in #Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war. At least 9,000 women have been killed, many more are under the rubble.”

It added: “On average, 63 women are killed in #Gaza per day – 37 are mothers who leave their families behind.”

UN Women estimated that 9,000 women have been reportedly killed by Israeli forces since the war erupted nearly five months ago. However, the figure is likely to be higher as many more are reported dead under the rubble. “While this war spares no one, UN Women data shows that it… pic.twitter.com/nbagVOCmdQ — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 8, 2024

Earlier on Friday, the government media office in the Gaza Strip mourned 8,900 women who it said were “killed in cold blood,” while the remaining women live in conditions of true humiliation practised by Israel.

The death toll from the occupation’s aggression against the Gaza Strip rose to 30,878 martyrs, while 72,402 have been injured so far, most of whom are women and children.

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the vast number of Palestinian martyrs, which he had previously doubted, saying that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of whom were not from Hamas, while his minister of defence acknowledged that the number of victims, including women and children, was more than 2,000.

READ: ActionAid: Women in Gaza giving birth to stillborn babies