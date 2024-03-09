Middle East Monitor
UNRWA: Horrific daily death toll of Gaza women

March 9, 2024 at 10:07 am

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli attack are taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on March 08, 2024. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Friday that 63 women in the Gaza Strip are killed daily as a result of the occupation’s continuing aggression, most of them mothers.

The agency posted on X on International Women’s Day on 8 March: “On #InternationalWomensDay, the women in #Gaza continue to endure the consequences of this brutal war. At least 9,000 women have been killed, many more are under the rubble.”

It added: “On average, 63 women are killed in #Gaza per day – 37 are mothers who leave their families behind.”

Earlier on Friday, the government media office in the Gaza Strip mourned 8,900 women who it said were “killed in cold blood,” while the remaining women live in conditions of true humiliation practised by Israel.

The death toll from the occupation’s aggression against the Gaza Strip rose to 30,878 martyrs, while 72,402 have been injured so far, most of whom are women and children.

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the vast number of Palestinian martyrs, which he had previously doubted, saying that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of whom were not from Hamas, while his minister of defence acknowledged that the number of victims, including women and children, was more than 2,000.

