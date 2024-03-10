Israeli police use force to disperse protesters blocked a highway in central Tel Aviv Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the Ayalon highway, a key route in central Tel Aviv, on Saturday. They were calling for a hostage exchange deal with Hamas and for early elections, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority. Additionally, another demonstration took place on Kaplan Street. During the protest, some demonstrators breached a police barrier, blocking major traffic arteries. Police used force to disperse the two separate rallies.