Israeli police use force to disperse protesters blocked a highway in central Tel Aviv

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the Ayalon highway, a key route in central Tel Aviv, on Saturday. They were calling for a hostage exchange deal with Hamas and for early elections, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority. Additionally, another demonstration took place on Kaplan Street. During the protest, some demonstrators breached a police barrier, blocking major traffic arteries. Police used force to disperse the two separate rallies.

March 10, 2024 at 6:20 pm

