Israeli soldiers mock Islamic prayer beads while lying on a sofa inside a Palestinian home A video shows Israeli soldiers sitting and lying on a sofa inside a Palestinian-owned home in Khan Younis, located in the besieged Gaza Strip, while mocking Islamic prayer beads (Subha). Social media users have pointed out other videos depicting Israeli soldiers looting and stealing Palestinian property, playing with children's toys and bicycles, and posing with women's lingerie. They raise questions about the alignment of these actions with their official announcement of fighting Hamas.