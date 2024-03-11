Antonio Guterres sends message of solidarity to people of Gaza during Ramadan wishes UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres millions of Muslims around the world a ‘Ramadan kareem’ as Muslims begin observing the holy month. He sends ‘a special message of solidarity and support’ to all those suffering ‘from the horrors of Gaza’ as Israel continues its relentless bombing campaign into the month of Ramadan. ‘In these trying times, the spirit of Ramadan is a beacon of hope, a reminder of our shared humanity,’ he said.