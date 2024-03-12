Full explanation required for doctors beaten, forced to strip by Israel troops in Gaza: UK

The British government said, Tuesday, there is a need for explanation and an investigation on reports that Israeli troops beat and force stripped medical staff during last month’s raid at the Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Foreign Office Minister for international development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, referenced a report that Palestinian medical staff in the besieged enclave told the BBC they were blindfolded, detained, forced to strip and repeatedly beaten by Israeli troops.

“I think that a full explanation and investigation is required and that is what the British government is pressing for,” he said at the House of Commons, pointing out a need for transparency and accountability.

Asked when the UK government will review its decision to cut funding to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Mitchell defended the decision and noted it would wait for an interim report on the Agency’s neutrality.

“We are doing all we can to increase aid into Gaza,” he added.

Several countries suspended funding to UNRWA last month following Israeli accusations that 12 of the Agency’s thousands of employees took part in the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

The Agency is investigating the claims but warned that cutting off funding risks a catastrophe.

The EU and Canada, which had suspended funding, announced later that they would resume support.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 7 October, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

According to local health authorities, more than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

‘We do not believe calling for a general and immediate ceasefire works’

Reiterating the government’s position against calling for an immediate ceasefire, Mitchell said there is a need to generate momentum toward permanent peace with an immediate humanitarian pause, leading to a sustainable ceasefire.

“The problem with calling for an immediate ceasefire is neither side wants to have one and, therefore, it will be unhelpful,” said Mitchell, noting it is why the UK would rather urge a pause to “get the hostages out and get the aid in”.

Asked what assessment he has made of the steps needed to secure a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, he restated: “We do not believe calling for a general and immediate ceasefire works.”

A ceasefire will not last if the hostages are still being held in Gaza, added Mitchell.

On illegal settlements in Occupied Palestinian Territories, the minister said the UK wants Israel to halt settlement expansion and to hold to account those responsible for settler violence.

“That is why Britain has sanctioned four extremist Israeli settlers,” he said.

He said Israel “must not undermine” prospects for peace and security in the West Bank and, as the occupying power, Israel must protect the civilian population.

Tension has soared across the Occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza following the Hamas attack in October.

More than 420 people have since been killed, 4,600 injured and more than 7,530 others detained, according to Palestinian figures.

Mitchell also claimed that the Israeli government is not against Palestinian statehood, “but is against unilateral recognition without bilateral negotiations”.

The Palestinians hope to establish an independent State in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Netanyahu has been adamant in his opposition to a two-state solution, despite the international community advocating it as the only viable path forward.

The current Israeli onslaught has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

