Israel passes law for families of dead Israelis to get compensation from PA

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved the second and third readings of a law yesterday that will allow the families of Israelis who are disabled or killed in “terrorist” attacks to demand financial compensation from the Palestinian Authority.

According to Haaretz, 19 Knesset members supported the bill and two voted against it. The law will no doubt have a huge impact on the PA’s financial position, which is already precarious.

At the request of military officials, the law will come into force on 1 June this year. It says that families of those killed will be able to file lawsuits and obtain compensation from those who “grant wages and compensation, and those whose have been deemed responsible in accordance with tort law for committing operations.”

According to the Israeli government, the PA “rewards terrorism” by paying what it calls “wages” to the families of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons on charges of “terrorism” as “remuneration for carrying out” such acts. Such payments are actually basic stipends or social security-type payments.

Such compensation will be able to come from “any property of those involved in carrying out operations, including from the PA’s frozen tax revenues that the Israeli government collects on its behalf.”

