Israeli Defence Minister delivers Ramadan message with warning Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant congratulates Muslims on the month of Ramadan, warning them not to ‘make mistakes’ or attempt to fight Israel. ‘We are aware that the month of Ramadan may be a month of jihad. We say to anyone who thinks of trying us, we are ready. Don't make mistakes,’ he said. In the recorded video that he started in Arabic and continued in Hebrew, he says Israel ‘respects the freedom of worship in Al-Aqsa’. Israeli forces assaulted and beat up Palestinians and blocked them from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first night of Ramadan.