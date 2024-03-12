Italy arrests 3 Palestinians for alleged ‘terror plans’

Italian police yesterday announced the arrest of three Palestinian men in the city of L’Aquila, about 100 kilometres northeast of Rome, on suspicion of forming a “criminal group” that had plotted attacks on civilians and military assets, including Israeli targets.

Police also said the Court of Appeal in L’Aquila is currently considering an extradition request for Anan Yaeesh submitted by Israel.

His lawyer, Flavio Rossi Albertini, said Yaeesh has been detained since 29 January after Israel submitted a request for his extradition.

Albertini explained that the Israeli extradition request is based on “his alleged links in a group that worked in the Tulkarm refugee camp” in the occupied West Bank.

He added that he had appealed to the court in L’Aquila not to extradite him, adding that the appeal would be considered today.

The police statement said the three Palestinians are part of “an operational military structure called the ‘Rapid Reaction Group – Tulkarm Battalion’.”

However, Albertini insisted the charges against the three men were politically motivated, referencing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s staunch support of Israel.

