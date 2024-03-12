UK: Maritime incident off Yemen's Hudaydah

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency announced yesterday that it had received a report of an incident 71 nautical miles (NM) southwest of Yemen’s port of Saleef.

Saleef district is the largest district in the Hudaydah Governorate and contains the Saleef seaport.

The British agency added that Coalition Forces are investigating to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

It also urged ships sailing in the area to “transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”

The agency added that the ship’s master reported hearing an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel and confirmed the safety of the vessel and its crew.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on this incident. The group has been targeting Israel-bound and linked vessels in the waterway in support of Palestinians being killed by Tel Aviv in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the group announced yesterday that three American-British air strikes targeted the Hudaydah Governorate in western Yemen. No further details were provided on the strikes.

