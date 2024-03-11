Middle East Monitor
Fresh US-UK airstrikes target Houthi sites in Yemen

March 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm

A military aircraft takes off from the US and British naval fleet as Yemeni local sources states that US and British warplanes have carried out airstrikes on some points in Sana'a, Hodeidah and Taiz cities during the night, at sea on January 12, 2024 [U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)/Anadolu Agency]

US and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes in Yemen’s coastal province of Al Hudaydah on Monday, the Houthi group said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah television said three strikes targeted the Al-Arj area, north-west of Al Hudaydah.

Three airstrikes were also reported in Ras Isa district in the province.

There was no comment from the US on the Houthi statement.

The Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to joint strikes by the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

