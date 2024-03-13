Floyd Mayweather receives award in Jerusalem amid Gaza war While Palestinian children in Gaza suffer from starvation as Israel continues to block aid, American former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather's visit to occupied Jerusalem sparks controversy. Cheered on by Jewish rabbis and given the moniker ‘Rabbi Mayweather,’ the boxer's reception contrasts sharply with the dire conditions faced by Gazans, particularly in Rafah. Mayweather visited Aish HaTorah and the United Hatzalah headquarters in Jerusalem on Tuesday and received the organisation’s Champion for Israel Award.