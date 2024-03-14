Activists block New York Times printing plant Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a shipment of the New York Times from leaving the printing plant in Queens in New York. The protesters held a sign that read, ‘consent for genocide is manufactured here’. The New York Times has come under scrutiny for major bias towards Israeli narratives in the ongoing war on Gaza. Recent analysis by The Intercept found that The New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times’s coverage of Israel’s war on Gaza showed a consistent bias against Palestinians and paid little attention to the unprecedented impact of Israel’s siege and bombing campaign on both children and journalists in the Gaza Strip.