At least 27 dead in renewed clashes in Sudan El Fasher

Renewed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 27 people in North Darfur’s city of El Fasher, the UN humanitarian office said, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Unconfirmed reports indicate that at least 27 people have been killed, including women and children, while about 130 people have been injured,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

According to the local media reports, the clashes between the army and the RSF have intensified in recent days in El Fasher, displacing thousands of people due to the fighting.

Having previously captured four out of the five state capitals in Darfur, the RSF has also besieged the army-held North Darfur province in the last two months.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced that two children were killed on Saturday when a bomb fell near a children’s hospital in El Fasher.

The Sudanese army controls El Fasher, and it is supported by armed movements that signed the Juba peace agreement with the government in 2020.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army General, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and RSF commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.

On 29 March, Sudan filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supporting the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.

READ: Children were ‘piled up and shot’ during ethnic cleansing in Sudan’s Darfur