Columbia University vice president unable to answer: 'Are Palestinians humans?'

A video shows Columbia University Vice President Gerry Rosberg unable to respond to the question, 'Are Palestinians humans?' Instead, he describes the question as 'intimidating.' Social media users circulated the video recently, indicating that it was recorded in June 2023. The video went viral during the fifth month of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, where over 31.000 Palestinians have been killed. Gerry Rosberg, also known as Gerald Rosberg, is the Senior Executive Vice President of the University. In this role, he oversees senior leadership on long-term planning, human resources, and other strategic issues.

March 14, 2024 at 5:57 pm

