Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds in Gaza: famine looms as war rages on Exacerbated by blockades and limited aid access, northern Gaza faces acute shortages, with a quarter of the population teetering on the brink of famine. Families scavenge for food amidst rubble, while hospitals struggle to treat malnourished children. Despite international efforts, including a new maritime aid corridor, challenges persist, leaving Gaza's civilians trapped in a cycle of suffering and uncertainty. Channel 4 News reports on the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip.